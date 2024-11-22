Menu Explore
Maharashtra: 3 killed, 9 hospitalised after gas leak at Sangli fertiliser plant

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 22, 2024 01:09 PM IST

The incident took place on Thursday at Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised after a gas leak following a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes. (Representative picture) (Shutterstock)
Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes. (Representative picture) (Shutterstock)

The incident took place around 6.30pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, news agency PTI reported.

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes.

“Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated,” news agency PTI quoted Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station, as saying.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale, 50, of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar, 26, of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

Sangli superintendent of police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia.

Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said PTI quoted another official as saying.

