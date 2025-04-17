Maharashtra: 31 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning due to pani puri

In a suspected food-poisoning case, 31 students of different educational institutes were admitted to a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded city early on Thursday as they fell ill after consuming 'pani puri' at a roadside stall, officials said. The affected students belong to three city-based educational institutions - Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College and a nursing college.(Unsplash/representative )

The affected students belong to three city-based educational institutions - Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College and a nursing college, they said.

Also read: Hindi now compulsory third language from Class 1 in Maharashtra schools

"Thirty-one students were admitted to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital 4 am onwards after they started visiting the medical facility with complaints of vomiting, nausea and uneasiness following consumption of 'pani puri' at a single stall," an official of the hospital said.

Also read: 3 workers killed as steel storage unit falls on them at mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

After their medical examination, the students were admitted to various wards in the hospital for treatment, he said, adding that their condition was stable. Pani puri, a popular street snack, is known as 'golgappa' in northern India.