Maharashtra CM addresses state on Maratha verdict, Covid-19: Top 5 quotes

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state after the Supreme Court's verdict on Maratha reservation. Thackeray termed the verdict as 'disappointing' and said that the longstanding demand for reservation for Marathas amplifies across the state. Thackeray also spoke on the challenges that the state faces owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has spiralled out of control. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state due to the second, more deadlier wave of Covid-19 since February.

Here are the top quotes from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state of Maharashtra:

On coronavirus situation in the state

"The Covid-19 cases have already started declining in some districts but they are rising in others. We have to be careful as the third wave of Covid-19 is coming."

On Maharashtra's preparedness to fight the pandemic

"We have started preparations for the third wave. We have directed to increase oxygen production by 3,000 metric tonnes from the current 1,200 metric tonnes. We have also started 'Mission Oxygen' so that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state."

On Supreme Court's verdict on Maratha reservation

"The verdict on the Maratha reservation is disappointing. We have been fighting for it for the last many years. All the parties unanimously cleared it in the state legislature. It was challenged in the high court and was cleared, after which it was challenged in the Supreme Court. Today the decision by the apex court has shown us a way. The court has said that the right to give reservation is with the Centre and the President."

On Centre's role in the Maratha reservation

"The Centre has taken stand in matters be it Shah Bano case or the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I request them with folded hands to take a decision."

On the next by the Maharashtra government on Maratha reservation

"We will send an official letter tomorrow in this regard. We will personally go and meet as well, if it is required. This demand is not just of a community but of the entire Maharashtra. I feel that it will not be disrespected by the Prime Minister or the Centre."