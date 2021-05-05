Disappointed by verdict on Maratha reservation, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in address to state

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's verdict of quashing the reservation to the Maratha community as 'disappointing'.

"It is a disappointing verdict on Maratha reservation. We have been fighting for it for the last many years. All the parties unanimously cleared it in the state legislature," the chief minister said.

Also read: Maratha youth fear for future with reservation gone

"It was challenged in the high court, and received a clearance. It was challenged in the Supreme Court again and here came the decision today. The SC has shown us a way. It has said the right is with the Centre and the President," Thackeray added.

Speaking on the verdict Thackeray said the demand for reservations is not just of a community but of the entire state. Exuding confidence in the Centre he said that the demand will not be disrespected by the Prime Minister or the government.

"This demand is not of just a community but of the entire Maharashtra. I am of the view that it will not be disrespected by the PM or the Centre," said Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said that he will send an official letter in this regard to the Centre on Thursday. Citing the examples of the central government taking a stand on the Shah Bano case or the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Thackeray appealed to the government with 'folded hands' to intervene in the matter.

"Please be calm and patient as we are in the middle of a pandemic. We will continue to fight until we succeed," Thackeray assured the people of the state.

Also read | Maratha quota: Maharashtra to approach Centre; BJP blames MVA for SC verdict

The apex court on Wednesday rejected reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for Marathas, introduced by the state government in 2018, on the grounds that it breached the 50% cap on reservations.

In the judgment, the court termed it 'unexceptional' said that there was no valid reason to exceed the 50% reservation while granting affirmative action to the Maratha community.

State minister Ashok Chavan also criticised the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the reservation row as he said the Fadnavis passed the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) Act in 2018 without “due rights”.