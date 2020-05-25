Maharashtra could allow more relaxations in the state’s urban areas from next week

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:37 IST

Maharashtra government is expected to chalk out a strategy to allow more relaxations in the state’s urban areas from next week after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted on Sunday that the ongoing lockdown 4:0, which was imposed on May 18 till 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, would be gradually eased.

The government will hold meetings with the district authorities to finalise the exit plan after May 31.

Maharashtra was among the first few states in the country that had imposed curbs on public activities from March 13 before the viral outbreak spread was declared a pandemic.

The state government had announced the shutting down of theatres, gymnasiums, educational institutions, etc two days before Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, which came into effect from the following day.

On Sunday, Thackeray hinted that the restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner on the similar lines of their imposition.

State government officials said that more relaxations in urban areas would be allowed after May 31. “The state government will hold meetings with 19 commissioners of the municipal corporations, which are located in the red zones, this week. The exit plan will be discussed with other corporations and district collectors as well. A few of the corporations are likely to be exempted from the red zones, as more commercial activities are likely to be allowed there. Now, Nagpur civic body is eligible for exclusion from the red zone. Some of these civic authorities had also insisted upon persisting with restrictions in lockdown 4:0, as they had feared public gathering during Eid-ul-Fitr if relations were allowed,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The Maharashtra government has requested the central government for the resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai to facilitate the movement of the workforce engaged in essential and emergency services.

“Most of the employees in essential and emergency services travel from far-flung areas of Kalyan, Dombivali, Vasai, and Virar. It’s difficult and time-consuming for them to travel by bus,” said the officer.

The state government is also planning for the resumption of the public bus transport services in the districts, which are located in non-red zones, after May 31. Besides, a few more commercial activities will be allowed in red zone cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

“More clarity about the easing of restrictions is likely to emerge in the next few days,” another officer said.