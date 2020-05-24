e-paper
People’s discipline, lockdown helped keep Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers in control: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray also said that the lockdown has kept the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, is the worst-affected in the country, in check.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 14:17 IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday thanked the people of the state for maintaining discipline during the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Maharashtra on Saturday detected 2,608 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest single-day spike, taking the state’s tally to a staggering 47,190, according to state health department data. The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,577.

“There was a projection that Maharashtra could have 1.15 lakh coronavirus positive cases by May end. But, currently, we have 33,786 Covid-19 cases, around 13,404 have recovered. This is thanks to the lockdown and discipline maintained by you,” Uddhav Thackeray said during a Facebook Live session.

“The cases will increase now. We are preparing and have created hospital infrastructure for it. By the end of May, we will make 14,000 beds available and currently, we have already created around 7,000 beds, including 3,000 in our field hospitals,” he added.

Saturday was the seventh consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to state health department data.

Mumbai reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the count reported on Friday, taking the financial capital’s tally to 28,817. The capital city’s death toll is at 949 so far.

