Maharashtra doctor suicide: Rahul Gandhi speaks to victim's kin, assures justice

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the family of the woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara district, assuring them of his support in their demand for justice. Guwahati, Oct 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Abdul Sajid )

As per a PTI report, the family urged Gandhi to push for the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the doctor’s death, expressing concern that evidence might be destroyed as a week had already passed since the incident.

Gandhi spoke with the woman’s parents and siblings over the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who met the family at their home in Kavadgaon village, Beed district.

He assured them that he would press the government to constitute an SIT for the investigation.

Also Read | Satara doctor died due to hanging, confirms autopsy report

What happened? The 29-year-old doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan town, Satara district, on the night of October 23.

The postmortem revealed the cause as asphyxia due to hanging, indicating death by suicide.

In a message written on her palm, the woman doctor alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her multiple times, while software engineer Prashant Bankar had subjected her to mental harassment, according to police.

Both accused were arrested on October 25.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the hotel room, indicating that no one else was present at the time of the incident.

Also Read | ‘No autopsy till 6 am’: Twists and turns surround Maharashtra doctor's suicide case

Form an SIT: Doctor's family The doctor’s family has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team, alleging that crucial data was deleted from her phone after her death.

Her uncle claimed the device was unlocked using her fingerprint posthumously, leading to the erasure of key information related to the case.

Meanwhile, residents of Wadwani in Beed observed a bandh on Tuesday, demanding an SIT probe into the alleged suicide of the doctor, who was a native of the area.

(With inputs from agencies)