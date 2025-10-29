Satara doctor died due to hanging: Autopsy report

The post-mortem report of the woman doctor from Phaltan in Satara, who died by suicide last week, states that she died due to “asphyxial death caused by hanging”. The report also states that there were no external or internal injury marks on her body, ruling out the possibility of physical assault.

These details were provided by Tushar Doshi, superintendent of police, Satara, who spoke to HT on Tuesday. The autopsy was carried out by a team of forensic experts at the Satara Civil Hospital. Police sources said viscera samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

According to police, the doctor was found hanging in room no 114 in Madhudeep Hotel in Phaltan on October 23. On the palm of her hand was a suicide note that mentioned two names – Prashant Bankar and police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, both of whom have been arrested. While Bankar, with whom the doctor was romantically involved, has been accused of mental and physical harassment, Badane has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

Police sources said statements from family members, colleagues and acquaintances are being recorded to understand the circumstances leading to the doctor’s death. Police have made two arrests so far, that of Bankar and Badane.

Meanwhile, police are searching for Badane’s mobile phone, which may contain important evidence. Badane had allegedly hid his phone before surrendering at the police station, a few hours after the doctor’s death.

Police officials said that while the call detail records (CDR) of both the victim’s and the accused’s phones have been retrieved, Badne’s missing mobile may contain crucial evidence. Tracing it has become a top priority for the police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who visited Phaltan Sub-District Hospital to review the case, told the media on Tuesday that the deceased doctor had sent her last message to Bankar before she ended her life. She also said the doctor had not been in touch with Badne for nearly six months.

Chakankar further said that a day before her death, the doctor had a heated argument with Bankar over photographs clicked on Laxmi Pujan. After that, she went to a nearby temple but Bankar’s father brought her back home. Before leaving for a hotel later that day, she messaged Bankar once again. Chakankar said the contents of that message could help uncover key details in the case.

Chakankar added that although a recommendation for the doctor’s transfer had been made, she was retained in Phaltan through a special posting after she declined a transfer three times.