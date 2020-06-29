e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ruled out lifting the lockdown in the state as the risk of infection is not over.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also recorded huge spikes in the coronavirus cases, putting enormous strain on the states’ facilities. (HT photo)
Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also recorded huge spikes in the coronavirus cases, putting enormous strain on the states’ facilities. (HT photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31 amid a steady rise in the coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic with a tally of almost 1.6 lakh out of which more than 74,000 cases are in Mumbai. Ten major cities, including Mumbai, continue to be in red zones with strict restrictions in place. More than 7,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the state so far.

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ruled out lifting the lockdown in the state as the risk of infection is not over.

“There will be a spike in cases owing to relaxations in lockdown curbs,” the chief minister had warned.

As part of its efforts to ease restrictions under fourth phase of its Mission Begin Again, the Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to reopen after more than three months of shutdown.

West Bengal is another state where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has extended the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19. In Assam, the government imposed a total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days from June 28 in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

After four stints of nationwide lockdown, the Centre said lockdown will be in place only in containment zones till June 30 and began opening the economy in a three-phased plan called Unlock 1.

Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also recorded huge spikes in the coronavirus cases, putting enormous strain on the states’ facilities.

tags
top news
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In