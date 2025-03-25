Menu Explore
Maharashtra: Foetus, organs found dumped in roadside trash in Daund, probe on

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 08:51 PM IST

In Daund, ten glass containers filled with this biomedical waste were discovered discarded in the trash by the side of the road early in the morning.

Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a foetus and vestigial organs that were part of biomedical waste were found dumped in glass containers at Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

After a foetus and vestigial organs were found in glass containers in Daund, Maharashtra, police filed a case against unnamed individuals.(PTI/representative )
After a foetus and vestigial organs were found in glass containers in Daund, Maharashtra, police filed a case against unnamed individuals.(PTI/representative )

Ten glass containers containing this biomedical waste were found dumped in the garbage by the roadside in Daund in the morning, they said. "We found one foetus and some vestigial organs. All these were disposed of in 10 different glass containers in a wrongful manner at a garbage site located at the Borawake chowk in Daund," inspector Gopal Pawar of Daund police station said.

Also read: Delhi woman strangled to death, dumped in Najafgarh drain; two held

An offence was then registered against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 89 (causing a miscarriage without the woman's consent), 90 (death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 271 ( negligently spreading a disease dangerous to life) and 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said. TI SPK NP

