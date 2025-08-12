Maharashtra government approves recruitment of 15,000 police personnel
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 01:42 pm IST
Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved recruiting 15,000 police personnel, Viability Gap Funding for Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route, and eased loan guarantor norms.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel in the state, the Chief Minister's Office said.
The cabinet also approved Viability Gap Funding for Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route.
In another decision, the cabinet relaxed norms for guarantors of loans under schemes run by different public sector undertakings of the Social Justice department.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
