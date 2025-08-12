Maharashtra government approves recruitment of 15,000 police personnel

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel in the state, the Chief Minister's Office said. Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel in the state.(PTI file)

The cabinet also approved Viability Gap Funding for Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route.

In another decision, the cabinet relaxed norms for guarantors of loans under schemes run by different public sector undertakings of the Social Justice department.

