Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt simplifies FYJC Class 11 admissions process for 2020-21

Maharashtra govt simplifies FYJC Class 11 admissions process for 2020-21

The new guidelines, which were issued late at night on Tuesday, stated that first-come, first-served (FCFS) rounds for FYJC admissions have been scrapped this year.

mumbai Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A total of 50% of seats in junior colleges, affiliated to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), would be reserved for students of the civic body-run schools.
A total of 50% of seats in junior colleges, affiliated to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), would be reserved for students of the civic body-run schools.
         

Maharashtra education department has simplified the admission procedure for first-year junior college (FYJC) students for the new academic session 2020-21 because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The new guidelines, which were issued late at night on Tuesday, stated that first-come, first-served (FCFS) rounds for FYJC admissions have been scrapped this year.

Instead, special rounds would be conducted for students, who might miss out on getting admission during regular rounds.

Usually, FCFS rounds follow regular admission rounds, where students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district in the state.

Similarly, zero-round admissions for students, who want to pursue bifocal programmes, have been scrapped this year.

A bifocal programme allows students from the science stream to skip second language and biology subjects during Classes XI and XII, and instead can take a 200-mark elective like electrical maintenance or computer science.

All documents required for the admission process have been allowed to be uploaded online in a bid to maintain social distancing norms because of the pandemic.

The government has also decided to increase the quota for students with special needs from 3% to 4%, while the reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) has been reduced from 16% to 12%.

A total of 50% of seats in junior colleges, affiliated to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), would be reserved for students of the civic body-run schools.

The class X board examination results would be announced by end-July and the admission process for FYJC would begin in August, the state education department said.

