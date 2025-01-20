Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Man arrested in Thane for drugging, harassing wife

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 10:00 AM IST

A 40-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly drugging, harassing, and assaulting his wife.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday in Maharashtra's Thane district for reportedly abusing and harassing his wife.(PTI/representative)
A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday in Maharashtra's Thane district for reportedly abusing and harassing his wife.(PTI/representative)

Police arrested the accused from Ulhasnagar town on Sunday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly drugged his wife, took objectionable photographs of her and forwarded them to his friend on social media, he said.

Also read: Maharashtra: Teacher in Thane faces charges for assaulting 11-year-old boy

The official said the accused also beat up the woman after she confronted him about the photographs.

On January 17, the accused's friend called up the woman and sought sexual favours, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 115(2), (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On