Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:24 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shaikh is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, to test Covid-19 positive.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)
         

Mumbai: Aslam Shaikh, the guardian minister for Mumbai, who also other portfolios such as textiles, port, and fisheries, has tested coronavirus diease (Covid-19) positive.

The Congress lawmaker announced his health condition on Monday morning via a tweet and said that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home.

“This is to inform that I’ve tested Covid-19 positive. I’m asymptomatic and on self-isolation at home. I request all those, who have come in close contact with me, to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state,” tweeted Shaikh, who has been actively handling the Covid-19 management in Mumbai.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, to test Covid-19 positive.

Earlier, his cabinet colleagues Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde of the NCP and Congress’s Ashok Chavan had tested Covid-19 positive and since recovered from their viral infection following hospitalisation.

Shaikh represents Malad (West) constituency in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

