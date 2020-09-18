e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Raut is the ninth minister in the MVA government to test positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Nitin Raut during the swearing ceremony at Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai on November 28, 2019.
Nitin Raut during the swearing ceremony at Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai on November 28, 2019.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the ninth member of the state cabinet to contract the infection.

Raut (63), who is also the working president of the state Congress, tweeted about his diagnosis.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I would request all those who had come in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Raut is the ninth minister in the MVA government to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS-cooperation) had tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In