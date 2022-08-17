Maharashtra: Villagers here swim across a river for daily essentials. Watch their ordeal

India's rural poor continue to face the wrath of extreme weather conditions in a much harder way than many other vulnerable sections of society. While their ordeals have mostly remained untold, technology sometimes manages to bring out some of their sufferings.

With monsoon fury affecting a large part of the population across the country, videos of villagers' sufferings are being widely shared on social media. One such clip that was uploaded by news agency ANI showed bare-bodied men swimming across a river with strong currents to bring home their daily essentials. According to inputs, the clip is from Surgana Taluka in Nashik, Maharashtra. The villagers have to cross the river in the dangerous way as there is no bridge.

The clip that seemed to be edited showed the men taking help of some tyres to keep themselves afloat in the strong current of the river even as they topple and tumble in their bid to reach the other side of the river.

A local, quoted by ANI, said June, July and August are especially difficult as the water flow increases due to the rain. “Nobody pays attention to us. There is no way for us to cross,” the local was quoted as saying.

#WATCH | In absence of a bridge, residents of Surgana Taluka in Nashik, Maharashtra have to cross river each day for essentials



June, July, August are especially difficult as water flow increases due to rain. Nobody pays attention to us, there is no way for us to cross: A local pic.twitter.com/RUB7papJQ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Incessant rains have lashed Nashik and parts of the district, raising the water levels in dams and reservoirs in the region. Officials from the irrigation department said the water levels in dams in the district have increased and the authorities have started discharging water from various reservoirs.

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON