Maharashtra: New academic session for schools to begin from June 15

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:17 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra education department has announced that it would begin the new academic session for schools in the state from June 15, irrespective of whether the school authorities can reopen their institutions because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in end-March to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“The new academic year for schools in the state will begin from June 15. We’ll use online learning mode, where schools cannot be reopened because of the pandemic,” said Vishal Solanki, education commissioner, Maharashtra. Schools, however, cannot be reopened from mid-June in Mumbai, a red zone.

Earlier, the department had sought suggestions from the stakeholders, including school owners, principals, and parents, for reopening schools in the state. Most responses opposed any bid to reopen schools before at least till the end of July.

“If the academic year doesn’t begin on June 15, a lot of students are likely to drop out especially in rural areas and from poor urban households. These students shouldn’t be denied an education. Even if some schools open, it’ll be a relief, as children will get mid-day meals, when many parents are struggling to provide for two square meals a day,” said Hemangi Joshi, a social activist.

In Maharashtra, about 30% of students have access to smartphones, or the technology required for e-learning, according to the data available with the state education department. “It’s going to be a challenge, when the new academic session starts on June 15. Most schools are likely to remain shut because of the viral outbreak. While the rest of the students don’t have any access to e-learning tools. Besides, e-learning is not just about staring at a computer screen, as students need to get acquainted with its modes,” said a principal of a Mumbai-based school.

The education department is currently sharing online links for students between Class 1 and VIII, which can be accessed through the DIKSHA mobile application. It has also released portable document format (PDF) copies of all the textbooks – from classes 1 to XII — on the website of Balbharti, the state’s school textbook publication bureau.