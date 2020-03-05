e-paper
Maharashtra panel to study CAA, NPR headed by Sena minister

Maharashtra panel to study CAA, NPR headed by Sena minister

The constitution of the committee is important given the differences among the coalition partners over the implementation of the CAA and NPR in Maharashtra.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra government has constituted a cabinet sub committee to study NPR and CAA
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed a cabinet sub-committee to study the controversial citizenship law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday, said news agency ANI.

The committee comprising of six members will be headed by state minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and will have two representative ministers from each of the three coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The members include- Jitendra Awhad and Nawab Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Anil Parab and Uday Samant from Shiv Sena, Sunil Kedar and Vijay Wadettiwar from the Congress. The committee will submit its report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said ANI.

The constitution of the committee is important given the differences among the coalition partners over the implementation of the CAA and NPR in Maharashtra.

Uddhav had backed NPR and given his approval to the CAA late last month saying it didn’t take away anyone’s citizenship as is alleged, his stand was criticized by allies NCP and Congress, forcing him to adopt a more measured stance. He then declared the constitution of a high-powered committee to study them.

Uddhav said that while he didn’t see any “objectionable” content in the NPR, a committee will check if only “relevant” information was sought through the questions for updating the national identity database exercise.

The allies have officially maintained that there is no discord between them over the issue.

Following the discussions between the allies, NCP leader and the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the CAA and the NPR in the state Legislative Assembly.

