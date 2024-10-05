Maharashtra road rage: Drunk driver rams motorcycle, kills 2

In a tragic incident on the Latur-Ausa highway in Maharashtra, a drunk driver intentionally crashed his car into a family on a bike, leading to the deaths of a mother and her six-year-old daughter. Police have arrested five car occupants for killing woman and her six-year-old daughter in Maharashtra.( (HT File))

Police said the road rage incident unfolded on the evening of September 29, triggered by a brief confrontation between the two drivers over reckless behavior on the road.

Sadiq Sheikh was riding with his wife, Ikra, and their two children, Nadia (6) and Ahad, when a speeding car driven by an intoxicated man, dangerously cut them off, said police.

Following the near-accident, Sadiq approached the driver and asked him to be more cautious while driving. However, this led to a heated argument, during which the irate driver initially allowed Sadiq to pass. Shortly after, he deliberately crashed his vehicle into the family’s bike from behind, India Today reported.

The collision resulted in severe injuries to Iqra Sheikh and her six-year-old daughter, Nadia Sheikh, both of whom were pronounced dead at the spot.

Sadiq Sheikh and his son, Ahad Sheikh, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Latur for treatment.

Police inspector Sunil Rajitwad of the Ausa police station said that five individuals inclduing Digambar Patole, Krishna Waghe, Basavaraj Dhotre, Manoj Mane, and Mudame were in the car during the incident.

All five were arrested and charged with various offenses, including reckless driving, causing death by negligence, and driving under the influence.

