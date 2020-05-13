e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops

Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state’s police force which has been working to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state is stretched and need some relief.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 15:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the additional forces were needed to maintain law and order.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the additional forces were needed to maintain law and order.(HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sought 20 companies of central armed police forces to maintain law and order during Eid and provide some relief to its own police force which is engaged in enforcing the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state’s police force has been working “day and night” to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state and need some relief.

“The police have been working day and night in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Eid is coming up and law and order has to be maintained. The police should get some rest for that. Hence, we have requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), that is 2,000 personnel,” Deshmukh said in a video message on Twitter.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Many Maharashtra police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) already deployed in the state and are working with the Maharashtra police, PTI reported.

Maharashtra has recorded almost 25,000 cases of Covid-19, the highest in the country. Mumbai alone has about 15,000 of the cases.

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In