Maharashtra woman, 23, reverses car into 300-foot cliff, dies | Shocking video

A 23-year-old woman died after she reversed her car off a cliff and fell 300 feet into a gorge in Maharashtra's Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The woman, Shweta Survase who reportedly did not know how to drive, was apparently recording videos for social media. Shweta Survase was making reels at the Dutt Dham Temple hillock on her way to the Ellora caves. Her friend recorded as Survase was learning how to drive. (Screengrab)

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the Khutabad police station official told news agency PTI.

The incident happened in the Sulibhanjan area in the afternoon Her friend recorded as Survase was learning how to drive.

In the video, Shweta Survase is seen in the driver's seat while her friend Suraj Sanjau Mule, 25, records her. On Monday, the two had travelled from Aurangabad to Sulibhanjan Hills.

Around 2pm, Survase got into the car and started reversing slowly, NDTV reported. The video shows the car around 50 metres away from the cliff. However, as she continues to back up, the car speeds up, and her friend warns her to slow down. He shouts "clutch, clutch, clutch," as the car's engine revs. He tries to stop her, but the car falls off the cliff, killing Shweta Survase.

In an unrelated incident, two car accidents in different areas in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday resulted in the deaths of five people, including three young girls, and injured eight others.

One accident happened near Khirsu Chaubatta, and the other was reported near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area. This comes just a day after 14 tourists were killed and 12 others injured when a tempo-traveller fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district.