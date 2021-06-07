Maharashtra’s 5-level unlock plan starts from today. What allowed, what’s not

The Maharashtra government’s five-level plan to unlock the state, based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts, came into effect from Monday. As Maharashtra was hit by the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state was put under a lockdown from April and strict restrictions were imposed.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday the restrictions have not been been eased across the state and that local administrations can take a call on easing or tightening them in their zones. "It must decide on easing the norms based on the criteria and the five levels set under Break The Chain," Thackeray said in a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and the police.

"The intensity of the pandemic varies across the state. Hence, these five levels were meant to break the transmission chain and ensure that the economic and social activity was conducted in a disciplined manner,” he also said.

Here’s what is allowed, where under Maharashtra’s 5-level unlock plan:

Level 1

Cities and districts in Maharashtra with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy of oxygen beds will come under Level 1. Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded and Yavatmal fall under this level.

What is allowed?

Shops and malls can operate as per pre-lockdown timings. Restaurants, local trains and parks will also be operational. Private and government offices, sports activities, shooting, marriages, funerals, society meetings, elections, construction, agriculture, e-commerce, gyms, salons, spas, buses, cargo movement, inter-district transport—except those under containment zones—and manufacturing can go back to normal operations.

Level 2

Under Level 2 will be areas with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and 25 per cent to 30 per cent oxygen bed occupancy. Hingoli and Nandurbar districts and civic bodies of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli are under this level.

What is allowed?

Malls, theatres, and single screens will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent of ther dining capacity and only specified categories can take trains. Gyms and salons can operate at 50 per cent capacity but only with prior appointment. There will be curbs on attendance in closed places and group movements. Timings for essential and non-essential shops will be regular.

Parks, private and government offices can function regularly. Indoor games will be permitted from 5am to 9pm and outdoor games throughout the day. Film and television shootings have been allowed with regular timings and there will be a 50 per cent cap on gatherings. There is no cap on funerals.

Society meetings and elections can take place at 50 per cent capacity. Construction and agricultural and e-commerce activities can go on as per regular timings. City buses cannot allow standing passengers. There will be no hindrance to cargo movement and inter-district travel will be regular. Manufacturing will be allowed full scale.

Level 3

The Level 3 areas are the ones with 5 per cent to 10 per cent positivity rate or more than 40 per cent oxygen bed occupancy. Mumbai, Akola, Amravati, Beed and Palghar. Fifteen districts and three municipal corporation areas including, Mumbai, Thane and Vasai-Virar, fall under Level 3.

What is allowed?

People can’t step out after 5pm. Shops can operate till 4pm but malls, theatres, and single screens will remain closed. Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent dining capacity till 4pm and can function for only for deliveries after that. Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category.

Social gatherings will have 50 per cent attendance. Wedding can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people. Society meetings and election rallies can have 50 per cent attendance.

Salons and gyms will have 50 per cent capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only. In public transport, no one will be allowed to stand. E-commerce activities have been allowed.

Public places and parks can remain open from 5am to 9pm. Private offices can be open on all days till 4pm. Attendance in government office has been restricted to 50 per cent.

Sports activities will be allowed in two slots—from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm. Film and television shooting can take place if there is a bio bubble and no outside movement will be permitted after 5pm.

Construction sites will have in situ workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4pm. Manufacturing can happen regularly.

Level 4

Those with positivity rate between 10 per cent and 20 per cent or more than 60 per cent oxygen bed occupancy have been put in Level 4. Buldhana, Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg districts fall under this level along with municipal corporation area of Panvel.

What is allowed?

There will be no movement post 5pm and people will also not be allowed to step out on weekends except during emergencies. Essential shops will be open till 4pm but non-essentials will remain closed. Malls, theatres, single screens and auditoriums will be closed. Restaurants will have only takeaways. Local trains can be availed only by people belonging to the essential services category.

E-commerce deliveries of essentials will be allowed. Salons and gyms will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity but only for vaccinated customers. In public transport, only 50 per cent of passengers will be allowed.

Public places and parks will be open from 5am to 9pm. People belonging to the exempted category will only be allowed in private offices and government offices can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor sports will be allowed from 5am to 9pm on weekdays. Shooting will be allowed in bio bubbles and no movement will be allowed post 5pm.

Social gatherings will not be allowed and weddings will not have more than 25 people. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals. Meetings of societies and election rallies can be attended by only 50 per cent of the given capacity.

Construction sites can operate only with in-house labourers. Agricultural activities will be allowed till 4 pm. Manufacturing will happen at 50 per cent capacity as well.

Level 5

Areas with more than 20 per cent positivity rate and more than 75 per cent of oxygen beds occupied will be under Level 5.

What is allowed?

There will be no movement at all. Only essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4pm and there will be no restrictions on medical shops. Non-essential shops, theatres, and malls will remain closed. Restaurants will be open only for deliveries. Weddings can be only be attended by family members and a maximum of 20 people can attend funerals.

Gyms and salons will be closed . Public transport can run at 50 per cent capacity. Cargo movement and inter-district movement will be allowed with e-passes. Trains can be availed only by medical personnel. Public parks will remain closed. Private offices will be operational only for people belonging to the exempted categories and government offices can have 15 per cent attendance. Shooting, sports, gatherings, won’t be permitted.

Construction will be allowed with on-site labour and agricultural shops will be allowed till 4pm. The manufacturing sector can function but with 50 per cent of the workforce.