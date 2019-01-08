Mahila Congress gets first transgender general secretary in Apsara Reddy

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Apsara Reddy as the national general secretary of its women wing -- All India Mahila Congress (AIMC)-- making her the first transgender woman to be an office-bearer of the party.

The journalist-turned-politician was appointed to the post by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AIMC President Sushmita Dev.

An advocate of transgender’s rights, Reddy was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AIADMK before eventually joining the Congress.

“I will campaign vociferously against the fascist BJP dictatorship that drives a coloured agenda that reduces people to what they eat, how they pray and how they love,” said Reddy after her appointment.

“I will work towards women’s economic empowerment, against social injustices and helping women find their human rights,” she added.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 21:05 IST