Malayalam actor Baiju arrested for drunk driving after his car hits bike

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 02:48 PM IST

The accident took place around 11.45pm Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram and the two-wheeler rider did not sustain any injuries

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was booked and arrested in the early hours of Monday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident with a two-wheeler in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malayalam actor Baiju.
Malayalam actor Baiju.

The Museum police booked the 54-year-old actor under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (rash driving) and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (driving under the influence of alcohol), confirmed officers at the police station. He was later released on station bail.

The alleged accident took place around 11.45pm Sunday on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road in Thiruvananthapuram city limits. The actor is reported to have driven his car into the two-wheeler and later onto an electrical pole. The two-wheeler rider did not sustain any injuries and has not lodged a formal police complaint.

Police came to the spot and recorded the actor’s arrest around 12.30am Monday. The actor reportedly declined to submit his blood samples for alcohol testing at the local government hospital.

The actor’s car has been impounded.

Baiju began his film career as a child artiste in 1981 and has acted in several Malayalam films donning character roles.

