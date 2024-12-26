Malayalam author dies at 91; tributes pour in

Acclaimed Malayalam author, screenplay writer and film director MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kozhikode, officials said. He was 91. Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday (PTI)

The 91-year-old author, popularly known as MT in literary and social circles, was admitted to the private hospital two weeks ago as a result of a cardiac arrest and was on ventilator support prior to his death, officials said.

Nair is considered one of the most versatile and progressive writers in Malayalam and had an array of works ranging from novels, essays, short stories, screenplays and children’s literature.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, Nair has also coveted seven national film awards, four of which were for ‘best screenplay’ between the years 1989 and 1994.

Born on July 15, 1933 in Kudallur in then British presidency (present-day Palakkad district of Kerala) into a middle-class household, Nair obtained a degree in chemistry, taught mathematics in college and worked briefly at a block development office before joining the Mathrubhumi weekly in 1957 as a sub-editor. A short story he wrote titled ”Valarthumrigangal” (Pet Animals) won the first prize in the World Short Story competition convened by the New York Herald Tribune in 1954. The rare achievement at the time boosted his literary interest and propelled him into reading and writing.

Nair’s first novel and one of his most acclaimed works “Nalukettu” won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1958. It explored the disintegrating matrilineal order in an upper-caste joint household in a newly independent India.

That he has won all the major literary awards in the country such as Jnanpith, Odakkuzhal award, Vallathol award, Ezhuthachan award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi award, Vayalar award and Kendra Sahitya Akademi fellowship speaks to his writing repertoire and the command over the Malayalam language.

The doyen of Malayalam literature also forayed into films in the 60s as a screenplay writer and tasted remarkable success. He directed seven films and wrote screenplays for 54 films. Four of his screenplays - Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha (1989), Kadavu (1991), Sadayam (1992) and Parinayam (1994) won the National Film Award for best screenplay. His screenplays were noted for deep exploration of caste and other social hierarchies in Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Nair’s death an “irreparable loss” for Kerala and the world of Malayalam literature.

“MT rose into the horizons of the world while keeping himself rooted in the local culture of Valluvanad. In his writings, he engraved both the individual minds of the Malayalis as well as the community mind of Kerala...through his writing spanning more than seven decades, MT created a world of literature accessible to commoners and intellectuals alike,” the chief minister said in his condolence message.

As a mark of tribute to Nair, Kerala will observe two days of official mourning on December 26 and 27, the CMO said. All government programmes, including the cabinet meeting on December 27, will remain cancelled during the two days, it said.