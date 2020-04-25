e-paper
Male nurse tests positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

Male nurse tests positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

SS Sharma, the spokesperson of AIIMS Raipur, said the nursing officer has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital after his sample tested positive in the evening.

Apr 25, 2020
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A male nurse in Raipur’s AIIMS hospital has tested positive for Covid-19.
A male nurse in Raipur's AIIMS hospital has tested positive for Covid-19.
         

A male nursing officer posted in the Covid-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday, a hospital spokesperson said.

SS Sharma, the spokesperson of AIIMS Raipur, said the nursing officer has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital after his sample tested positive in the evening.

“One of AIIMS Raipur nursing officers was found positive in the Covid-19 test today. This brave Corona warrior was posted in the Covid ward. He was in quarantine since April 14 after 10 days of duty. We are committed to taking care of him,” said Sharma.

With this, the state has 37 cases of the coronavirus disease. Of them, 30 have been discharged following their recovery from the disease, Sharma said.

At present, seven patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur, he added.

There have been no reports of any Covid-19 related death in the state where 11,386 people have been tested so far.

