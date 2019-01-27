Mallikarjun Kharge booked for remarks on Bhupen Hazarika

Police have registered a case against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Assam’s legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, officials said on Sunday.

The case has been filed based on a complaint by RTI activist Raju Mahanta, alleging that Kharge has hurt sentiments of Assamese people.

On Saturday, Kharge had slammed the Centre for not conferring Bharat Ratna on spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently, and instead choose “a singer” (Bhupen Hazarika) and a “man who propagated their RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] ideology” (Nanaji Deshmukh).

“A case has been filed against Mallikarjun Kharge at Morigaon police station,” Swapnanil Deka, superintendent of police, Morigaon district, said.

Mahanta, who is also the president of Sahai — a socio-cultural organisation of central Assam, told reporters that he filed the case as the remark passed by the Congress leader was objectionable and has hurt Assam and sentiments of its people. He demanded an apology from Kharge.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 23:01 IST