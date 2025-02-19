Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘accountability’ warning to Congress top brass, days after Delhi rout

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday warned the party's top brass they would be held ‘accountable’ for election results in the future, days after the grand old party, for the third consecutive Delhi assembly election, failed to open its account in the national capital. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @INCIndia via X on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the party's general secretaries and state in-charges, in New Delhi. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

The defeat in Delhi followed losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, and less-than-impressive performances in Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand, where the alliances of which the Congress is a part, were victorious.

On the other hand, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had won 99 seats, nearly doubling its tally (52) from 2019.

Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge's warning for the top brass came during his address to the party's new office-bearers, at a meeting held at Indira Bhawan, its new headquarters, which opened last month.

"I want to talk to you about the most important thing of accountability. You all will be held accountable for revamping the organisations in states and for all future election results," news agency PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

The veteran leader also warned the new office-bearers against ‘turncoats’ or people coming to the Congress from other parties.

“Sometimes while attempting to strengthen an organisation, such people are brought in haste who run away in difficult times. We must stay away from such people,” the Rajya Sabha LoP said.

Speaking about the Delhi election result, Mallikarjun Kharge noted that the voters here opted for ‘change,’ and he lauded the Delhi Congress leadership for fighting hard despite ‘lack of resources.’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form its first government in the Capital in 27 years, as it brought to an end the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long rule. The Congress, on the other hand, governed Delhi from 1998 till 2013 under the stewardship of Sheila Dikshit.