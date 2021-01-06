e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mallya’s properties in South Africa, Europe identified; to be attached soon

Mallya’s properties in South Africa, Europe identified; to be attached soon

ED has attached Mallya assets worth Rs 11,231 crore (more than the alleged proceeds of crime), which are mostly located in India, except a property worth Rs 14 crore attached in France in November last year.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:18 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.
Vijay Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. (AP file photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates money laundering cases, has identified several properties of businessman Vijay Mallya in South Africa and Europe, acquired through a web of offshore companies and trusts, which will soon be attached, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

So far, ED has attached Mallya assets worth Rs 11,231 crore (more than the alleged proceeds of crime), which are mostly located in India, except a property worth Rs 14 crore attached in France in November last year.

The agency didn’t touch his assets in the UK as 13 Indian banks led by State Bank of India are already pursuing the courts there to recover the money from him. The former liquor baron flew to the UK from India in March 2016 as banks closed in on him to recover Rs.9,000 crore owed to them by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

One of the officials cited above said the had located Mallya’s properties in South Africa, including a mansion bought by him in Cape Town, and a couple of properties in Europe. The official refused to share the details and value of these properties until the exact ownership is verified and they are attached.

Mallya is currently on bail in the UK and his extradition, although cleared by the courts,has been delayed because of a “confidential legal hearing”, according to the British high commission in Delhi.

Indian agencies have not been informed officially or unofficially on what grounds Mallya’s extradition has been held up. Officials in ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) suspect that Mallya had applied for asylum in the UK on “certain unknown specific grounds” because his claim of a “political witch-hunt” against him has been debunked by British courts.

It has been alleged by both the agencies that Mallya diverted most of the money taken from Indian banks into foreign assets, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team and F1 motorsport firm Formula One.

Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot had issued a ruling for Mallya’s extradition to India in December 2018 in response to a request from the Indian government, which has accused him of “knowingly misrepresenting” the profitability of his companies when he sought bank loans in 2009.

The UK high court, in its ruling in April, upheld the senior district judge’s verdict. When the UK high court refused Mallya permission to appeal to the Supreme Court last month on the ground that his case didn’t involve a “point of law of general public importance”, the long-drawn extradition process was believed to have entered the last stage.

Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

An email sent to Mallya remained unanswered.

tags
top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In