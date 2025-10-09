Mamata Banerjee says EC ‘threatening’ Bengal officials: ‘Will not tolerate’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of “playing with fire” in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Election Commission officials were “threatening” officers of her government, and “acting under political influence” even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.
She also accused the BJP of “playing with fire” in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that any attempt to tamper with the voters’ list would amount to “betrayal of democracy”.