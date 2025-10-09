Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Mamata Banerjee says EC ‘threatening’ Bengal officials: ‘Will not tolerate’

PTI
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 08:13 pm IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of “playing with fire” in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Election Commission officials were “threatening” officers of her government, and “acting under political influence” even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.

Mamta Banerjee wondered how EC officials visiting the state could summon government officers, as the poll dates were yet to be announced.(ANI)
She also accused the BJP of “playing with fire” in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that any attempt to tamper with the voters’ list would amount to “betrayal of democracy”.

“The Election Commission is threatening state government officers. We will not tolerate this,” Banerjee said during a press conference at the West Bengal secretariat.

The Trinamool Congress supremo wondered how EC officials visiting the state could summon government officers, as the poll dates were yet to be announced.

Assembly elections are due in the state next year.

“This SIR is not what it appears. It is being used as a cover to carry out an NRC (National Register of Citizens)-type process in West Bengal,” Banerjee claimed.

