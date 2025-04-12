Man, accused of raping dogs, arrested in Delhi’s Shahdara district

Delhi Police apprehended a man in Kailash Nagar area in Shahdara district of the national capital for allegedly raping multiple dogs, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Naushad, was arrested after an animal NGO filed a complaint against him(Representative image)

According to officials, the accused, Naushad, was arrested after an animal NGO filed a complaint against him. Naushad was working as a supplier for the NGO.

"A video of the man sexually assaulting a dog has also surfaced on social media, in the video man can also be seen beaten by people and asking him, how many dogs did he rape," read a statement from the Delhi Police.

The video in reference was posted by an animal activist on the social media platform X, showing the man in custody and being beaten up by multiple people. In the video, one person can be heard asking "how many dogs did you rape?"

The activist also tagged the Delhi police, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the office of the LG, and multiple other political leaders.

According to the officials, the NGO alleged that the accused has raped atleast 12-13 female dogs. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.

Three Bangladeshi nationals apprehended

Earlier, three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, residing "illegally" in Delhi were apprehended by a team of special staff, Rohini, and were sent to the deportation centre after completing all "codal" formalities, police said.

According to Delhi police, the three were apprehended based on secret information and human intelligence. The police team succeeded in identifying three Bangladeshi nationals residing in the national capital without valid Indian documents and apprehended them after verifying all the relevant documents.

The three apprehended include Mahbub Alam (50), a resident of Sylhet, Bangladesh. He entered India on April 5, 2025, for an appointment at the Portugal Embassy regarding a work permit. Although his visa expired on April 8, he remained in India illegally.