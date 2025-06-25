Man accused of raping French woman in Udaipur claims innocence: 'Honey-trapped'

The Udaipur police on Wednesday arrested Siddharth, the man who allegedly raped a French national in the Rajasthan city on June 22. The accused had been absconding after committing the crime. The accused who allegedly raped the woman. (ANI video grab)

As the police showed him to the media, he claimed he was honey-trapped by the survivor.

"Mere saath honeytrap hua hai sir (I have been honey trapped)," he told the reporters before being hushed by the policemen accompanying him.

What the French tourist alleged

The French tourist said in her FIR that the accused lured her away from a party to his apartment on the pretext of showing her the city.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Badgaon Police Station area. According to the police, the woman, who arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, was staying at a hotel in the Ambamata area.

The woman allegedly attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro located at Tiger Hill, where she met the accused, identified as Siddharth, Station House Officer (SHO) Purna Singh Rajpurohit said.

"The accused invited the woman to step outside on the pretext of showing her the nearby sights and later took her to his rented apartment in Sukher, where he raped her," he added.

According to the FIR, the woman allegedly repeatedly requested to return to her hotel, but Siddharth refused. Also, her mobile phone was out of charge at the time.

She further alleged that once at the apartment, Siddharth attempted to initiate physical contact. When she resisted, he allegedly assaulted her sexually.

Following the incident, the woman admitted herself to a private hospital and later lodged a police complaint.

With inputs from PTI