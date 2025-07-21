Man allegedly consumes liquor at Lucknow eatery, crashes SUV into it | Video

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow allegedly consumed alcohol at a restaurant on Saturday night and then drove his SUV straight into the establishment. The video shows the sound of screeching tyres just moments before the SUV crashes into the restaurant.(X)

The incident occurred at an eatery located along Shaheed Path, according to a report by NDTV.

Video

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the restaurant crowded with diners when a black SUV suddenly crashes through the premises.

Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing visuals.

Hindustan Times was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The video shows the sound of screeching tyres just moments before the SUV crashes into the restaurant. While a few customers noticed the noise and got up, the collision happened too quickly for anyone to respond.

The reason behind the crash is still unknown, according to the report.

After the vehicle came to a stop, a bystander was seen slapping the driver, who was reportedly intoxicated.

Police reached the spot soon after and seized the SUV. However, no official complaint has been registered yet.

One dead, four injured after car rams auto at Britannia Chowk in Delhi

A 55-year-old man died and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Britannia Chowk in northwest Delhi last month.

According to a previous report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place around 2:20 am on June 23. The car, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, was being driven by a 21-year-old Delhi University student, who also sustained injuries. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

According to police, the car struck the side of the auto-rickshaw and dragged it onto the footpath, where both vehicles crashed. Locals alerted police after noticing several injured people inside the damaged auto.

The injured were taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where one of the passengers, identified as Md Sufiullah, later died during treatment. The other victims, including the auto driver and two passengers — all workers from Ghazipur Mandi — sustained multiple injuries. The auto driver has since been discharged, while the others remain hospitalised.

The accused, Ankit Jindal, was reportedly returning from a restaurant in Punjabi Bagh. He holds a valid driving licence, and the car is registered to his father. A case has been registered at Subash Place police station.