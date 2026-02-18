The police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood, the police said. Man arrested for abducting, killing minor

According to Madanapalle town police inspector Mohammad Rafi, the girl had been playing outside her house on Sunday evening when she suddenly went missing, triggering panic among family members and residents in the neighbourhood. The family lodged a missing complaint on Monday morning.

District Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kanubilli directed immediate search operations. “We extensively examined a network of CCTV cameras installed across Madanapalle town. During analysis of the footage, we found that a 27-year-old man residing opposite the victim’s house had allegedly lured the child into his residence. Based on this lead, we went to the suspect’s house on Tuesday morning,” the inspector said.

During inspection of the house, officers discovered the minor’s body concealed inside a drum meant for storing water. “The accused was present at his residence. We have taken him into custody immediately and are questioning him,” Rafi said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had kidnapped the girl, murdered inside the house on Sunday night itself and hidden the body in the drum. “We are suspecting that the girl might have been subject to sexual assault before being murdered, but it can be confirmed only after post-mortem and forensic examination,” the inspector said.

However, local residents and the family members of the girl prevented the police from shifting the body to the local government hospital for autopsy and staged a demonstration on the Madanapalle highway, demanding that the accused be awarded stringent punishment.

Another police official, who refused to be quoted, said there were allegations that the accused had previously behaved inappropriately with local women. “We are exploring all possible angles, including sexual assault, and said further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses,” he added.