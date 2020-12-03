e-paper
Home / India News / Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Odisha

Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Odisha

After the assault, the man threatened his daughter against revealing the incident to anyone.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The matter was reported to Odisha police by the grandmother of the survivor.
The matter was reported to Odisha police by the grandmother of the survivor. (AFP Photo)
         

Police in western Odisha district of Jharsuguda, on Thursday, arrested a 34-year-old man who had allegedly sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter in a state of intoxication on Sunday night.

Officials said the survivor stayed with her father and grandmother in Jharsuguda town. On Sunday, when the girl’s grandmother had gone out to wash utensils in a wedding reception party, her father allegedly assaulted her sexually.

District coordinator of Childline in Jharsuguda, Ashish Panda said after the assault, the man threatened his daughter against revealing the incident to anyone.

“However, the victim told her neighbours about the assault on Monday, who in turn, informed her grandmother. The grandmother reported the matter to Jharsuguda town police station after returning from work at the wedding on Wednesday,” said Panda.

The girl’s mother had left her father four years ago.

Police officials said a case under Pocso Act and other IPC sections have been lodged against the accused. The girl, now studying in class 6, has been sent to a child shelter.

