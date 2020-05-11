e-paper
Man at Ajmer isolation centre kills himself: Police

Man at Ajmer isolation centre kills himself: Police

india Updated: May 11, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
A 30-year-old man who was admitted to a Covid-19 isolation ward of Ajmer-based Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital two days ago committed suicide on early Monday morning, the police said.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test results of the man are yet to come.

The deceased, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, was living in Ajmer and a suicide note was recovered from him, the police said.

“On Monday morning, around 5 am, the man was not found in his room and the hospital authorities started looking for him. They found him lying dead in a bathroom of the hospital,” said Kunwar Rashtradeep, superintendent of police (SP), Ajmer.

A team from Ajmer’s Kotwali police station recovered the suicide note from the deceased after the hospital authorities informed them about the death.

“The suicide note stated that he took his life out of a free will. He wished that his family members be conveyed the news of his death,” the SP added.

