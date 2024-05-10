Man convicted by Kerala court for stabbing woman to death in 2022

A Kerala court on Friday convicted a 27-year-old man for trespassing into the home of a 23-year-old woman and stabbing her to death in 2022. The incident took place on October 22, 2022. (Representative file photo)

The Thalassery additional district court found Shyamjith guilty of entering the home of the woman in Panoor in Kannur district when her family members were not present and killing her in a fit of rage for rejecting his advances.

The incident took place on October 22, 2022, when the woman’s family members had gone to their ancestral home to attend post-death rituals of a relative.

Eventually, it was her mother who found her body lying in a pool of blood inside a bedroom at the home when she came looking for her.

The Panoor police were able to apprehend Shyamjith within hours following the incident as he was seen on CCTV visuals near the home of the victim.

Weapons including a hammer and a knife were recovered by the police as well.

The trial in the case began on September 21, 2023, and proceeded swiftly. While there were no actual eyewitnesses to the incident, the police relied on strong scientific and circumstantial evidence to frame the charges against the lone accused.

The court is expected to pronounce its sentence for the convict in the case on Friday afternoon.