Man dies by suicide alleging harassment by official in Karnataka

Bengaluru Police said an abetment to suicide case has been filed against the deputy tahsildar who was accused of harassment in the suicide note. (HT Archives)

A computer operator died by suicide in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Monday. Leaving a note behind, he alleged harassment by a deputy tahsildar, police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The 42-year-old man has been working as a temporary computer operator in the revenue office for the last 15 years. According to officials, the deceased was physically disabled and harassed by Hullahalli deputy tahsildar.

Mysuru division regional commissioner GC Prakash has issued an order for the suspension of the deputy tehsildar Sivakumar.

“We have registered a case against the deputy tahsildar under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) based on the complaint filed by father of the deceased ‘’ Hullahalli police inspector Girish told HT. “The operator consumed poison on Sunday evening and died on Monday.”

Nanjangudu MLA Darshan Dhravanarayan and Mysuru deputy commissioner Rajendra visited the mortuary and conducted an inspection. During the visit, the family members of the deceased expressed their demand for decisive action against the deputy tehsildar. MLA Dhruvanarayan urged the collector to take immediate action.

“The deceased is the only son of the family and working hard to support the family. He could be not able to walk easily due to a limp at birth,”’ Village leader Thammane Gowda told reporters. “The deceased was saying that the tahsildar giving him more work and pressurising to finish by evening. Unable to work he took the extreme step,‘’ he added. He urged the state government to provide ₹25 lakh compensation to the family.