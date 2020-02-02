Man enters airport, pelts stones at chopper, lies before plane ready to take off

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:31 IST

A man, who is allegedly said to be mentally unstable, allegedly entered Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, damaged a private chopper by pelting stones and lay before a flight which was about to take off on Sunday evening. He was detained by CISF personnel, said police officials.

As per a CISF official, the flight had to come to a halt and the passengers were asked to deboard. They boarded the plane again after the security check.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (intelligence wing) officer at the airport, AS Chandel said, “The man who is a civilian damaged a private chopper and lay before a flight. Questioning is still going on. We will be able to give details after some time.”

Superintendent of police, Bhopal Sampat Upadhyay said, “The CISF is yet to hand over the man to police. Our police officers leading a team are at the airport. The moment we get the custody we will file an FIR and start investigation.”

A CISF official who didn’t want to be quoted said, “The incident took place at about 5.45 pm. Though it’s yet to be established, the man, who appears to be mentally unstable and is in his early 20’s, entered the airport from state hanger side. He pelted stones on a private chopper and damaged some of its parts. He later lay before a private airline’s plane which was about to take off for Jaipur. This led to panic on the airport.”

He said the CISF personnel on duty swung into action and overpowered the accused before he could cause damage to the plane. But since the security at the airport was breached, the passengers were asked to deboard.

They boarded again after the security check.