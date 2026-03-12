A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly hoarding over 4,000 litres of diesel in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday. Man held for hoarding over 4,000 litres of diesel in Dakshina Kannada district: Cops

The accused, identified as Jagasish, was arrested from his home in Belthangady taluk’s Kaniyooru village, they added.

Belthangady deputy superintendent of police Rohini CK , under whom the operation was conducted, said that 4,175 litres of diesel was recovered from 20 200-litre drums and five 35-litre cans.

“Several empty drums and cans were also found at the site, indicating preparations to store more fuel,” Rohini said.

Officials estimated the value of the seized diesel at around ₹3.5 lakh. Police said the fuel was stored without obtaining the required licence and without following mandated safety norms, adding that the arrangement posed a fire hazard.During questioning, Jagadish initially claimed the fuel was intended for use in his lorry and excavator.

“He later confessed that he had anticipated the price hike in fuel due to the ongoing war in West Asia, and stocked up to look for an opportunity to trade on the black market,” said Rohini. A case has been registered against Jagadish under Sections 287 and 3(5) of the BNS related to negligent conduct with combustible material, Section 23 of the Petroleum Act, 1934, and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, said police, adding that the probe was currently underway.

Officials noted that the village in this incident is situated close to the 280- kilometre Mangaluru-Bengaluru Petroleum Pipeline owned by Petronet India, which starts near MRPL in Dakshina Kannada and ends at Devanagundi village just outside Nelamangala near Bengaluru.

