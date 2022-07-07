Home / India News / Man held for molesting woman at Delhi's Jor Bagh station
Man held for molesting woman at Delhi's Jor Bagh station

Deputy commissioners of police (Metro and railways) Jitendra Mani and Harendra K Singh said the suspect, Manav Aggarwal, fled to Nepal after the incident and also applied for anticipatory bail.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Over a month after a 21-year-old woman was molested at the Jor Bagh Metro station, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioners of police (Metro and railways) Jitendra Mani and Harendra K Singh said the suspect, Manav Aggarwal, fled to Nepal after the incident and also applied for anticipatory bail. The suspect left on June 4 after extensive media coverage of the incident, the police said.

“He also applied for an anticipatory bail during that period,” Singh said.

The incident took place on June 2 at the Jor Bagh station on the Yellow Line. The victim, a 21-year-old law student, shared details of the incident on social media, after which police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case.

In a series of tweets, the woman said she was sitting on a train when a stranger sought her help to locate an address. After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. The man then approached her and asked about the address once again and flashed her.

