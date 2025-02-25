Man hit by car, killed while urinating on roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

A man was killed after being hit by a car while he was urinating on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident occurred at 6 am near Mugalgarhi-Fularai village when a vehicle with six passengers was returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the police, Ankit, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, was travelling back with his family after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Near Mugalgadhi-Fularai, their Ertiga car went out of control and veered off the road.

Mukesh (34), a resident of Mugalgadhi, who was at the roadside, was hit by the vehicle and died on the spot.

All six occupants of the car sustained injuries. The police arrived at the scene and rushed them to a community health center for treatment and after receiving medical aid, they proceeded to Delhi.

Mukesh’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, a senior official said.

"The group was returning from Prayagraj to Delhi when their car went out of control near Mugalgadhi, leading to the death of a man who was relieving himself on the roadside. The six injured passengers were treated at a health center and have since left," Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said.