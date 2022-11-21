Home / India News / Man hurls abuses at Kerala chief justice’s car; arrested

Man hurls abuses at Kerala chief justice’s car; arrested

Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:08 PM IST

According to police, the accused in an inebriated condition jumped before the car of the chief justice and intercepted it

The man later said he was angry over the car been driven a high speed and was unaware of its occupants. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and allegedly hurling abuses on him.

Police said the incident occurred when the chief justice was travelling from airport to his residence.

Police added the inebriated man jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it.

Later, police officials accompanying the chief justice overpowered him and handed over to the local police station.

Police officials said he was arrested under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The man later said he was angry over the car been driven a high speed and he was not aware of the car’s occupant.

Police, however, has begun its probe to ascertain the reason behind his actions.

