Man injured in Vadodara car crash says accused was overspeeding for 'enjoyment'

A man injured in the Vadodara car crash involving a law student said that the accused was over-spreading for ‘enjoyment’ as he rammed into several vehicles in the early hours of Friday, leaving one person dead. Rakshit Chaurasia reportedly told the police that he was not drunk at the time of the incident. (ANI)

The victim, identified as Vikas Kewalani, said that he had accompanied two people from his society for refreshment. While Kewalani and three others nurse their injuries in the hospital, a woman named Hemali Patel lost her life in the crash.

“Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshment. One of them was Hemali Patel, and her husband is in critical condition...we were on our two-wheeler and suddenly, an overspeeding car rammed into our vehicle...when I fell, I was awake, and I saw that the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew through the air, husband, and wife had suffered serious injuries,” Kewalani told news agency ANI.

The injured man claimed that the accused Rakshit Chaurasiya was over-speeding for enjoyment. He also said that the accused looked ‘intoxicated’.

“Such things can't be controlled through just fine. The fine is not the solution, they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them. My brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right-hand elbow. The accused looked intoxicated. He was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes,” he added.

What happened in the Vadodara car crash?

A woman was killed and four others were left injured after a 23-year-old law student, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, allegedly crashed a car into several vehicles in Gujarat's Vadodara in the early hours of Friday. The incident sparked outrage among not only netizens and celebrities but the political circuit as well.

Chaurasia, who was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, denied being drunk. He told the police that he lost control of the car at a speed of 50 kmph when he lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road.

Eyewitnesses, who caught the 23-year-old, also told cops that he appeared to be drunk and was screaming 'another round, another round' after coming out of the car following the crash.