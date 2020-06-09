Man killed by tigress in Uttar Pradesh, enraged locals attack forest staff

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:49 IST

A 35-year-old man was mauled to death by a tigress near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) located in Pilibhit district of West Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The incident enraged locals who attacked a team of forest guards and set ablaze a picket.

The same tigress is also believed to have injured two brothers in another attack on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, PTR’s deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said, “A young tigress of PTR strayed out of the forest area and attacked one Subendu Vishwas, a resident of Goyal Colony located near Mala range of PTR. The man died on the spot. The tigress is believed to be behind another attack on two brothers in the same area. Our teams are trying to track the tigress.” The injured brothers are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

Also read: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

Minutes before the tigress attacked him, Subendu was sitting with his friends beside a road which lead to Goyal Colony. The tigress injured his face, neck and abdomen in the attack. Subendu’s relatives and other residents of the colony got enraged by the incident and attacked a team of forest department that reached the spot. The mob later set ablaze a picket of forest department demanding monetary compensation for the kin of the deceased.

The forest department had to call the local police to contain the situation.

“Some locals got very angry by the incident. We are trying to speak with them about the issues and resolve the matter amicably,” said the officer. The forest and local district administration has also assured to provide financial support to Subendu’s family.

According to experts, PTR has a very thin buffer zone that allows both animals and humans to cross over into each other’s territories. This leads to man-animal conflict. Over 25 people have been killed because of this conflict since 2017.