‘Must know what it did right’: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

world

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:40 IST

The coronavirus disease preparation of Uttar Pradesh government has received appreciation from a Pakistan journalist.

Fahd Hussain, the Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, tweeted that UP has lower mortality rate than Pakistan and that what it did right.

“Look at this graph carefully. It compares death rate of Pakistan and Indian state of UP. Both have roughly same population profile & literacy. Pakistan has lesser density/km and higher GDP/capita. UP was strict with lockdown. We were not. See diff in death rate,” Hussain said.

Look at this graph carefully. It compares death rate of Pakistan and Indian state of UP. Both have roughly same population profile & literacy. Pakistan has lesser density/km and higher GDP/capita. UP was strict with lockdown. We were not. See diff in death rate #COVIDー19

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/so8SgEtjCw — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020

As per the graph, Pakistan has a population of 208 million and UP 225 million but the neighbouring country had Covid-19 death rate almost seven times higher than that of Uttar Pradesh. Hussain also compared Pakistan’s performance with Maharashtra.

“Here’s another graphic comparison this time between Pakistan and Indian state of Maharashtra (prepared by an expert). This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions & their deadly consequences,” Hussin said in his second tweet.

Here's another graphic comparison this time between Pakistan and Indian state of Maharashtra (prepared by an expert). This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions & their deadly consequences #COVIDー19

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AHenrznIs — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020

“While Indian state of UP has lower mortality rate than Pakistan, Maharashtra has higher rate despite younger population & higher GDP/capita. We must know what UP did right & Maharashtra did wrong to learn right lessons,” Hussain said.

He also tagged Pakistan’s state minister of health Zafar Mirza.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3,007 more coronavirus cases. With this second single-day spike, India’s worst-hit state’s tally now stands at 85,975 cases, taking it past China’s total of 83,036 cases.

The city of Wuhan in China is the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak late last year. Maharashtra’s first case was reported on March 9 this year.

The death toll of the state also breached the bleak 3,000 mark after 91 casualties were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total numbr of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan crossed the 1,00,000-mark, officials statistics showed on Monday. The rise in daily infections has prompted authorities to begin strict enforcement of government safety measures.

Pakistan has recorded 2,067 deaths and 1,03,671 infections of the novel coronavirus.

The country lifted its lockdown last month but promulgated protocols for the reopening of markets, industries and public transport - including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.