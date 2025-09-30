Search
PTI |
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 08:24 pm IST

Man killed parents, ex-wife to claim insurance worth ₹50 crore in UP: Police

Sambhal , Sambhal police on Tuesday said a man from Hapur allegedly killed his parents and former wife, and then staged their deaths as accidents to claim huge insurance payouts running into more than 50 crore.

He allegedly killed his parents eight years apart and made their deaths look like road accidents, they said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told reporters that since January this year, police in the district have been running a campaign against the so-called “insurance mafia,” in which four murders disguised as accidents had already been exposed.

The case came to light when a woman from Meerut approached Sambhal police, alleging that her husband, Vishal Singhal, had killed his mother Prabha Devi, his father Mukesh Singhal, and his former wife Ekta Singhal.

Mukesh had multiple insurance policies worth about 50 crore in his name. Vishal allegedly killed them and made their deaths look like road accidents to pocket hefty insurance claims.

According to police, Mukesh Singhal, who died on April 2, 2025, was insured under 64 policies with a total cover exceeding 50 crore.

Earlier, Prabha Devi’s death on June 22, 2017, was also shown as a motorcycle accident involving an unidentified vehicle, but police now claim it was a murder by her son. Both cases were earlier closed with final reports, officials said.

Police did not provide information on the death of Vishal's ex-wife.

“Preliminary investigation by Sambhal police has confirmed foul play, and the matter has been transferred to Hapur police for further probe,” SP Bishnoi said.

He added that strict action, including proceedings under the Gangsters Act, will be initiated against those involved in this racket.

The SP said a detailed probe would reveal the specifics of the insurance claims.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
