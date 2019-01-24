Man kills friend, chops body, flushes it down the toilet

A man in Maharashtra killed and chopped his friend into pieces and flushed them down a toilet. But the blocked sewage system eventually led the investigators to him, police said.

Pintu Kisan Sharma (40) was arrested on Wednesday for killing 53-year-old Ganesh Kolhatkar whose body parts were found flushed down the toilet of a building in Virar here, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing a news conference, deputy SP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between Kolhatkar and Sharma.

Sharma used to invest in shares, while the victim was running a printing press in Mira Road, he said.

The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.

Sharma had taken a flat in the building on rent. On January 15, the accused brought the victim to the flat, where a quarrel erupted between the two over the unpaid loan, he said.

During the verbal altercation, the accused pushed the victim following which he died, Bajbale said.

The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, he said. The body parts were recovered Tuesday, Bajbale said.

Sharma was arrested under after police checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the one taken on rent by him, he said.

He has been booked under IPC sections related to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, the police officer said.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:34 IST