Man molests 13-yr-old girl at his sister’s house, held

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl at his sister’s house in Pataudi, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the accused had visited his sister’s house.

The police said that his sister was not at home but her husband’s niece, who is a student of Class 9, was in an adjacent room. No other family member was present in the house.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the accused barged into her room and forced himself upon her on the bed. “She said that he pushed her on the bed and touched her inappropriately. She started yelling and some neighbours came to the house for assistance. The matter was reported to the police in the evening, following which the accused was arrested,” said the official.

The police said the accused man works as a helper at an automobile company and is a resident of the same neighbourhood.

On her mother’s complaint, a case was registered against him under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code at the women police station (Manesar) on Sunday, said the police.

Woman raped

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman after forcing her to consume alcohol at an under-construction site in Tajnagar village, Farrukhnagar. Police said that the woman is a distant relative of the accused.

The accused, identified as Rajpal, is a native of Ghaziabad and stays in Tajnagar. Rajpal, a construction contractor, was arrested from the village after a tip-off, police said. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

A case was registered against Rajpal under relevant sections of IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.

Police said that the victim, a daily wager, hails from Aligarh. She has been working with the accused for at least three years.

In her FIR, the woman said that she was working at an under-construction building in the village. Around 5:15pm on Sunday, Rajpal, the contractor of the building, called her to the first floor and forced her to consume alcohol. He then allegedly raped her, the FIR said. Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “On Sunday evening, police received the information that the woman was raped. The man was arrested on Monday.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 03:46 IST