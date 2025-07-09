Search
Man rapes, impregnates teen stepdaughter in Meghalaya; arrested

Published on: Jul 09, 2025

The mother of the 15-year-old victim came to know about the incident when nurses at a rural health centre informed her that her child was pregnant.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for allegedly raping his stepdaughter and impregnating her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from a village in Ri-Bhoi district on Tuesday night. He was hiding there since his wife registered a complaint with the police on July 1, they said.

The girl then told her mother that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her on many occasions.

She then lodged an FIR at Mawlai police station and a case was registered against her husband.

The girl was admitted to a maternity hospital here where she underwent other tests. She was discharged from the hospital on July 7, the police said.

The accused was arrested from Syad village in Ri-Bhoi district, the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills district, Vivek Syiem, said.

